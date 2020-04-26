Apr 26 2020
4 Comments
Disproportionate

Each statement can mean one thing, or another.

4 thoughts on “Disproportionate

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Smiling. So true for all of us.
    Have a good one.

  2. beth says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:48 am

    there is a balance, and never a need to keep score. i believe that the universe provides a natural give and take as needed –

  3. Sheri Saretsky says:
    April 26, 2020 at 9:08 am

    and you’re right, you can see that it either way. Beautiful sentiment – and for some, either a life sentence or life philosophy.

  4. Kana Smith says:
    April 26, 2020 at 9:26 am

    …and there’s the very definition of “Grace.” 😉💗

