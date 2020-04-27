Apr 27 2020
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Make It A Threesome

My husband and I were traveling in Ireland many years ago.  We were on our way to see the Cliffs of Moher.  We stopped in a lovely little town, Ennistymon.  There was a little restaurant called “The Sugan Chair”.   Most times in Ireland when we stop to eat we order tea.  There’s nothing better than being in Ireland, exploring, and drinking tea.  When the waitress brought out the tea we each made our tea to our very different tastes.  I remember vividly lifting that cup for the first taste and the aroma getting to my brain before the tea touched my palette.  The aroma itself lifted my eyebrows and soothed me in comfort.  That first taste.  Oh.  I had no idea tea could taste that good.  I held the cup right under my nose as I savored the taste, so I was getting the double whammy.  Aroma.  Taste.  Make it a threesome, with the addition of my hands absorbing the comfort of the warmth of the cup.

We’ve returned to Ennistymon a few times over the years.  The Sugan Chair is gone.  There have been restaurants of other names in its place.  We’ve gone in, sat down, and enjoyed a cup of tea.  The tea has always been good.  But never has it reached the level of that perfect cup of tea of so many years ago.

I love a good cup of tea.  A good memory.  A good love to share it with.

That best cup of tea.  Some things really can reach a level of perfection.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

10 thoughts on “Make It A Threesome

  1. ivor20 says:
    April 27, 2020 at 7:22 am

    A perfect cuppa
    with perfect company
    and perfect memories
    all sounds perfect to me

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. utesmile says:
    April 27, 2020 at 7:46 am

    I agree, a perfect cuppa with perfect memories, you never forget.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    April 27, 2020 at 7:53 am

    And who could ask for more? You had it all right there and it’s clearly still with you. Lovely

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    April 27, 2020 at 7:57 am

    You caught this memory so perfectly. Thank you, MBC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. M. L. Kappa says:
    April 27, 2020 at 9:13 am

    A Proust madeleine…😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: