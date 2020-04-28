Not Guilty

©
You are a true artist – that staring into nothing is all fodder for the next drawing so you can actually deem it ‘creative time!’
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are a kindred spirit 🙂 ❤
LikeLike
❤️
Oh wow, just love this! Loose the guilt whether you see all that is out there or not. I was taught “Don’t waste God’s precious time” and it was pounded into my head that just doing nothing was bad. No no no! Loose the guilt. You deserve to just chill doing no-thing. SMILE
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
You are a true artist – that staring into nothing is all fodder for the next drawing so you can actually deem it ‘creative time!’
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are a kindred spirit 🙂 ❤
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Oh wow, just love this! Loose the guilt whether you see all that is out there or not. I was taught “Don’t waste God’s precious time” and it was pounded into my head that just doing nothing was bad. No no no! Loose the guilt. You deserve to just chill doing no-thing. SMILE
LikeLike