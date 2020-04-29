Thanks to Ray.
©
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLike
I think I rather wear a bow tie than smoke a cigar. 🙂 I love bow ties…..
Bow ties are beautiful! And I’ve never been a smoker but Grandpa smoked a pipe and cigar, dad smoked a rare mini-cigar. Those smells take me to places I haven’t been in 30 years, more even. Those aromas take me back. 🙂 I would wear the hat without hesitation.
we are all susceptible and that’s a good thing, because without susceptibility, we would be ignorant, without the will to learn from others. Motivation is the magic word, if it comes from your inner self you can grow, if it is just an replication from the outside you will shrink ! Do what you want, does not mean it does not matter. It means search your will, and be responsible for it….
“Be responsible for it”. Brilliant statement all on it’s own Anie. 🙂
Thanks for the mention!
You’re welcome. Thanks for the craving for a cigar 😂even though I’ve never been a smoker!
Rumor has it that you looked like Winston Churchill when you were a baby, MBC.
😂I canNOT stop laughing MBM.
at least you already have mastered creating memorable quotes – you’re on your way!
Oh you, making me feel good first thing in the morning. 🙂
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLike
I think I rather wear a bow tie than smoke a cigar. 🙂 I love bow ties…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bow ties are beautiful! And I’ve never been a smoker but Grandpa smoked a pipe and cigar, dad smoked a rare mini-cigar. Those smells take me to places I haven’t been in 30 years, more even. Those aromas take me back. 🙂 I would wear the hat without hesitation.
LikeLike
we are all susceptible and that’s a good thing, because without susceptibility, we would be ignorant, without the will to learn from others. Motivation is the magic word, if it comes from your inner self you can grow, if it is just an replication from the outside you will shrink ! Do what you want, does not mean it does not matter. It means search your will, and be responsible for it….
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Be responsible for it”. Brilliant statement all on it’s own Anie. 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks for the mention!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome. Thanks for the craving for a cigar 😂even though I’ve never been a smoker!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rumor has it that you looked like Winston Churchill when you were a baby, MBC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂I canNOT stop laughing MBM.
LikeLike
at least you already have mastered creating memorable quotes – you’re on your way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you, making me feel good first thing in the morning. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person