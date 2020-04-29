Apr 29 2020
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Susceptible

 

Thanks to Ray.

 

Cigar, Winston Churchill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

12 thoughts on “Susceptible

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 29, 2020 at 12:10 am

    ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. utesmile says:
    April 29, 2020 at 2:29 am

    I think I rather wear a bow tie than smoke a cigar. 🙂 I love bow ties…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      April 29, 2020 at 8:45 am

      Bow ties are beautiful! And I’ve never been a smoker but Grandpa smoked a pipe and cigar, dad smoked a rare mini-cigar. Those smells take me to places I haven’t been in 30 years, more even. Those aromas take me back. 🙂 I would wear the hat without hesitation.

      Like

      Reply
  3. anie says:
    April 29, 2020 at 4:47 am

    we are all susceptible and that’s a good thing, because without susceptibility, we would be ignorant, without the will to learn from others. Motivation is the magic word, if it comes from your inner self you can grow, if it is just an replication from the outside you will shrink ! Do what you want, does not mean it does not matter. It means search your will, and be responsible for it….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Ray V. says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:57 am

    Thanks for the mention!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    April 29, 2020 at 7:44 am

    Rumor has it that you looked like Winston Churchill when you were a baby, MBC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. beth says:
    April 29, 2020 at 8:02 am

    at least you already have mastered creating memorable quotes – you’re on your way!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: