Apr 30 2020
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Thinking Things

 

 

Top knot, Whale Spout

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even though I’ve cut my own hair 3 times I still need a hair cut.

And yes, I am well aware of my oppositional defiant nature.

6 thoughts on “Thinking Things

  1. cindy knoke says:
    April 30, 2020 at 1:10 am

    Choosing to be alone is the best sort of alone, especially when you can choose the few people to be around you, so you won’t be completely alone! Laughing. This is what I do. It makes no sense, so it works perfectly.

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:13 am

    i love your self-realizations and i’m a big believer in doing or not doing whatever you choose to feel better, without judgement. if not hurting anyone. i don’t believe your jowl-ectomy or haircut would harm anyone. i’m an introvert too, but also hate not being able to mix in with other people when i choose; think i’m an extroverted introvert.

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    April 30, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I will soon enough have to coin a term for my growing-out hair look, MBC, but I doubt it will come close to the greatness of your Whale Spout. Wear it with defiant pride indeed!

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 30, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Good one. 😊

    Like

    Reply
  5. utesmile says:
    April 30, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Interesting thoughts. This hairstyle looks cute! 🙂 Number 7 , I would definitely be happy there too!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    April 30, 2020 at 9:08 am

    I’m an indecisive introvert but am in two minds about the fact!

    Like

    Reply

