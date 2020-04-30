Thinking Things

Even though I’ve cut my own hair 3 times I still need a hair cut.
And yes, I am well aware of my oppositional defiant nature.
Choosing to be alone is the best sort of alone, especially when you can choose the few people to be around you, so you won’t be completely alone! Laughing. This is what I do. It makes no sense, so it works perfectly.
i love your self-realizations and i’m a big believer in doing or not doing whatever you choose to feel better, without judgement. if not hurting anyone. i don’t believe your jowl-ectomy or haircut would harm anyone. i’m an introvert too, but also hate not being able to mix in with other people when i choose; think i’m an extroverted introvert.
I will soon enough have to coin a term for my growing-out hair look, MBC, but I doubt it will come close to the greatness of your Whale Spout. Wear it with defiant pride indeed!
Good one. 😊
Interesting thoughts. This hairstyle looks cute! 🙂 Number 7 , I would definitely be happy there too!
I’m an indecisive introvert but am in two minds about the fact!
