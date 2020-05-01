May 01 2020
6 Comments
By Chatter Master

Exactly That

 

 

Earth, Self

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It takes some of us longer than others to learn this.

Apply this.

Be this.

Exactly That

  1. AmyRose🌹 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:26 am

    BIG SMILES! I get it! Also get it takes some a long time to figure this out. Others never do.

  2. beth says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:36 am

    all in our own time. wish we were born with that built in.

  3. markbialczak says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:47 am

    I cheer you, MBC.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 1, 2020 at 8:47 am

    ❤️

  5. ivor20 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Ahh, satisfaction… my taste bubs are easily pleased.. and all I need is a blade of grass… a minute particle of our world satisfies me.. 💙🌏

  6. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Yes I am still wondering….sigh

