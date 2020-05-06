May 06 2020
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Calls

 

 

Mountain, Ireland, Cottage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

When called it’s a strong pull.

3 thoughts on “It Calls

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 6, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Time to go back…(after the pandemic, of course!)

  2. beth says:
    May 6, 2020 at 10:05 am

    yes, you need to get there when you can. lovely poem

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 6, 2020 at 11:10 am

    ❤️

