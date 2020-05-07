May 07 2020
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Breathe Your Breath

 

 

Cloud, Sun, Power, Mist

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Breathe your breath.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Breathe Your Breath

  1. joyroses13 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Hi! Is your recently published book available on Amazon and what is the title again please? 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:21 am

    it’s still there. still standing.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 2:03 am

    The power of the sun always breathes
    Shining greatness on our life giving trees

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: