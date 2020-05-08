May 08 2020
By Chatter Master

A Good Day Is Today

 

11 thoughts on “A Good Day Is Today

  1. ivor20 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:35 am

    For me, today is a good day
    Behind me, I’ve left yesterday
    Feeling well, I’ll stroll pass midday
    And I’m willing, to see tomorrow’s sun-rays

  2. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:39 am

    And the perfect message for me today…thank you!

  3. joyroses13 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Great post, love the last line especially!

  4. utesmile says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:24 am

    All days we are really living are good days! Everyday should be a good day! ♥

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:37 am

