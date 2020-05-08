A Good Day Is Today

©
For me, today is a good day
Behind me, I’ve left yesterday
Feeling well, I’ll stroll pass midday
And I’m willing, to see tomorrow’s sun-rays
This is the best kind of day Ivor. This day. ❤
And the perfect message for me today…thank you!
You’re welcome Sheri ! 🙂
Great post, love the last line especially!
Thank you JoyRoses13 ! 🙂
My pleasure!
All days we are really living are good days! Everyday should be a good day! ♥
It should be Ute ! 🙂
❤
Great post!
This is the best kind of day Ivor. This day. ❤
And the perfect message for me today…thank you!
You're welcome Sheri ! 🙂
Great post, love the last line especially!
Thank you JoyRoses13 ! 🙂
My pleasure!
All days we are really living are good days! Everyday should be a good day! ♥
It should be Ute ! 🙂
❤
Great post!
