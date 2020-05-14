Fleeting and Indefinite

I wrote these brief words today while I sat and thought about many things.
Life. Death. The expansiveness of love and loss.
The travels and explorations that could last a life time
And not see everything.

Yes. Beautifully stated. Thank God this planet can survive without us.
life is all about the endless possibilities. well done –
