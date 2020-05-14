May 14 2020
Fleeting and Indefinite

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I wrote these brief words today while I sat and thought about many things.

Life.  Death.  The expansiveness of love and loss.

The travels and explorations that could last a life time

And not see everything.

2 thoughts on “Fleeting and Indefinite

  1. cindy knoke says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:36 am

    Yes. Beautifully stated. Thank God this planet can survive without us.

  2. beth says:
    May 14, 2020 at 5:17 am

    life is all about the endless possibilities. well done –

