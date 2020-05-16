You Should Know

Owning my ignorance.
Lol. I gett it. But you know abhell of a lot – with your heart Colleen.
That’s funny you should say that….here I am listening to Leonard Cohen’s song……
“Listen To The Hummingbird”
Listen to the hummingbird
Whose wings you cannot see
Listen to the hummingbird
Don’t listen to me
Listen to the butterfly
Whose days but number three
Listen to the butterfly
Don’t listen to me
Listen to the mind of God
Which doesn’t need to be
Listen to the mind of God
Don’t listen to me
so funny, but you do know a lot in spite of yourself. )
I’m not allergic to I don’t know. 😊
I consider them gentle suggestions, MBC.
Should I take your advice to not take….well you know where I’m going with this.
