May 17 2020
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Gentle Be The Reach

 

 

broken, bruised, heart

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We have such an ability to help one another.

©

8 thoughts on “Gentle Be The Reach

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 17, 2020 at 8:52 am

    ❤️

  2. Stephanie says:
    May 17, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Love this alot!

  3. beth says:
    May 17, 2020 at 9:12 am

    go gently into this world

  4. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 17, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Beautiful!

  5. parikhit dutta says:
    May 17, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Oh we absolutely do! And a broken, bruised and battered heart craves that gentle hand to make it whole.

  6. markbialczak says:
    May 17, 2020 at 10:19 am

    You have an appreciative touch, MBC.

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    May 17, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Gently breathed on broken soul
    Gently hugged to make it whole
    Gently kissed to show his love
    Gently healed by God above

  8. Rapid rhyme #25 – Peter's pondering says:
    May 17, 2020 at 10:30 am

    […] again a post by Colleen, on The Chatter Blog,  inspires me to a Rapid […]

