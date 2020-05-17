Gentle Be The Reach

We have such an ability to help one another.
Love this alot!
go gently into this world
Beautiful!
Oh we absolutely do! And a broken, bruised and battered heart craves that gentle hand to make it whole.
You have an appreciative touch, MBC.
Gently breathed on broken soul
Gently hugged to make it whole
Gently kissed to show his love
Gently healed by God above
again a post by Colleen, on The Chatter Blog, inspires me to a Rapid
