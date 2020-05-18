I had to get out.

I can only stand myself for so long.

So I got out of my head and into my car.

To revisit some places.

That I can never ever get enough of.

I re-traveled some roads.

Revisited some old worlds.

Made sure to see some green and breathe some fresh air.

I always make time for some special places.

No worries. No grass was harmed in this drive.

Oh the mountains call me.

I often think of … just going.

This is the lane that goes past my great grandfather’s home on an island.

Guess where.

Some roads are rockier but man they are worth the extra effort.

Sometimes I wish there were two of me in certain places.

So I can carry twice as many memories.

This is one of the most amazing spots in the world.

I kind of want to keep it a secret.

I’m really not sure how I was so lucky to get to some places.

I need to go.

slán

©