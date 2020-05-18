I had to get out.
I can only stand myself for so long.
So I got out of my head and into my car.
To revisit some places.
That I can never ever get enough of.
I re-traveled some roads.
Revisited some old worlds.
Made sure to see some green and breathe some fresh air.
I always make time for some special places.
No worries. No grass was harmed in this drive.
Oh the mountains call me.
I often think of … just going.
This is the lane that goes past my great grandfather’s home on an island.
Guess where.
Some roads are rockier but man they are worth the extra effort.
Sometimes I wish there were two of me in certain places.
So I can carry twice as many memories.
This is one of the most amazing spots in the world.
I kind of want to keep it a secret.
I’m really not sure how I was so lucky to get to some places.
I need to go.
slán
©
Lovely Colleen. At least we can get out now, too.
I’m so glad you can Lorraine.
Thanks Colleen 😊
Oh my, lovely 🤗
Thank you 🙂
thanks for taking us on your road trip with you –
Thanks for coming along Beth 🙂
Thanks for taking us along with you. ❤️
Thanks for coming along Paulette 🙂
I am so glad you can carry these memories so close, so beautifully. This is a wonderful place. Thank you for sharing, MBC.
Thank you MBM. I react strongly to ‘places’.
I want to go with you!
Come along! 🙂
I loved going on this road trip with you, the drive was beautiful. 😊
Thanks for coming along Kathy. I have many more I went to but didn’t want to overload the senses. Quarantine gives me time for such things. I might make myself a book of my places in my ‘car’. 🙂
So glad you have a really narrow car, with really good tires. It is amazing where you can travel with that. You showed the proof. Fantastic journey.Great to be with you on that! Thank you ♥
