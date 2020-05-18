May 18 2020
16 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Road Trip

 

 

I had to get out.

I can only stand myself for so long.

So I got out of my head and into my car.

To revisit some places.

Inishmor, Ireland, Orange Car

That I can never ever get enough of.

I re-traveled some roads.

Revisited some old worlds.

Made sure to see some green and breathe some fresh air.

I always make time for some special places.

No worries.  No grass was harmed in this drive.

Oh the mountains call me.

I often think of … just going.

This is the lane that goes past my great grandfather’s home on an island.

Guess where.

Some roads are rockier but man they are worth the extra effort.

Sometimes I wish there were two of me in certain places.

So I can carry twice as many memories.

Orange Car, Ireland

This is one of the most amazing spots in the world.

I kind of want to keep it a secret.

I’m really not sure how I was so lucky to get to some places.

I need to go.

slán

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

16 thoughts on “Road Trip

  1. blindzanygirl says:
    May 18, 2020 at 1:06 am

    Lovely Colleen. At least we can get out now, too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. SaaniaSparkle 🧚🏻‍♀️ says:
    May 18, 2020 at 1:55 am

    Oh my, lovely 🤗

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    May 18, 2020 at 5:14 am

    thanks for taking us on your road trip with you –

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 18, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Thanks for taking us along with you. ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    May 18, 2020 at 7:58 am

    I am so glad you can carry these memories so close, so beautifully. This is a wonderful place. Thank you for sharing, MBC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 18, 2020 at 8:46 am

    I want to go with you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Kathy Knull's Life as it Comes Blog says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:00 am

    I loved going on this road trip with you, the drive was beautiful. 😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      May 18, 2020 at 12:23 pm

      Thanks for coming along Kathy. I have many more I went to but didn’t want to overload the senses. Quarantine gives me time for such things. I might make myself a book of my places in my ‘car’. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  8. utesmile says:
    May 18, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    So glad you have a really narrow car, with really good tires. It is amazing where you can travel with that. You showed the proof. Fantastic journey.Great to be with you on that! Thank you ♥

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: