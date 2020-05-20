May 20 2020
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Quietly, You Pass

 

 

Soul, Quietly, Walk

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quiet.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “Quietly, You Pass

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 20, 2020 at 2:22 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 2:57 am

    I think it’s a good thing, that we are not mind readers
    A person’s soul is to stay safe within his mind’s boarders

    Like

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:14 am

    and you quietly recognize each other immediately.

    Like

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Silence can be a burden or a gift, MBC.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: