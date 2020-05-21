©
Beautiful.
I’m writing words from the edge of time
And pondering life’s lack of rhyme
Our lives a moment, an atom of time
And silently, I exist only in mime…..
it was before us, and will march on after us
Some minutes seem like hours while some days seem like seconds. Time, she is a fickle friend indeed, MBC.
