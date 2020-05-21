May 21 2020
Unchained

 

Time, Unchained

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. cindy knoke says:
    May 21, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Beautiful.

  2. ivor20 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 12:14 am

    I’m writing words from the edge of time
    And pondering life’s lack of rhyme
    Our lives a moment, an atom of time
    And silently, I exist only in mime…..

  3. beth says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:24 am

    it was before us, and will march on after us

  4. markbialczak says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Some minutes seem like hours while some days seem like seconds. Time, she is a fickle friend indeed, MBC.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:43 am

    ❤️

