May 22 2020
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Travel Free

 

 

Table, Think, Cup

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “Travel Free

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 22, 2020 at 10:27 am

    and such a great reminder that being lost in thought is not wasted time! I will be traveling today!

    Like

    Reply
  2. moonwatcher51 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    “Look in’ on the bright side of life!” 🎼 Good. Got to do something with all those lemons!

    Like

    Reply
  3. utesmile says:
    May 22, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Like that place!

    Like

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    May 22, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    and you can go anywhere when lost in thought, it will lead you where you want to go

    Like

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 22, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    My favorite kind of travel. lol 😉

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: