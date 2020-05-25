Dear Soldier

©
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful and well stated, Colleen!
LikeLike
We certainly bow our heads and at the very least give one moment of silent thanks for the sacrifices given so we can be what we are today, MBC.
Very well said.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful and well stated, Colleen!
LikeLike
We certainly bow our heads and at the very least give one moment of silent thanks for the sacrifices given so we can be what we are today, MBC.
LikeLike
Very well said.
LikeLike