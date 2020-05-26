May 26 2020
By Chatter Master

Infinitesimal

 

 

Insignificant, Tree, Explore

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “Infinitesimal

  1. utesmile says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:35 am

    You know, I like to be insignificant. I like to make quiet changes to the world, not loud ones. I love you in that tree, it must be wonderful to just sit there.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 26, 2020 at 7:28 am

    ❤️

  3. markbialczak says:
    May 26, 2020 at 7:30 am

    There are many such situations that we all can soak in. Thankfully, MBC.

  4. Val Boyko says:
    May 26, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Me too. What a beautiful spot to be in. 💕

  5. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 26, 2020 at 8:47 am

    This could be why I enjoy watching plays and symphony. To sit and watch another talent and just be part of the applause afterward is lovely!

