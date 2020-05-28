May 28 2020
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Difference

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Falling, Floating

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Falling or floating.

There is a tremendous difference.

