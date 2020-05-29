May 29 2020
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Compensate

 

Waterfall, Imagination

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Imagination has been such a gift when I lament what I perceive I lack.

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 thoughts on “Compensate

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:51 am

    And you are a prodigy in this area!

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:52 am

    You could use that boat you imagined on Feb 8th 2018!

