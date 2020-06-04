Jotted Down

Notes to self.
To ‘be’ continued.
©
… a positive. And yes you are, MBC.
LikeLike
Be…someone always willing to see more. Beautiful!
yes, be. just as you are.
Humble, flexible, sincere. So many things we are, should be, will be. Today I will be a hugger and send you a huge one for being you!
❤
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
… a positive. And yes you are, MBC.
LikeLike
Be…someone always willing to see more. Beautiful!
LikeLike
yes, be. just as you are.
LikeLike
Humble, flexible, sincere. So many things we are, should be, will be. Today I will be a hugger and send you a huge one for being you!
LikeLike
❤
LikeLike