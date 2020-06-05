Jun 05 2020
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Until

 

Noise, Hear, Pattern, Awareness

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A new rhythm.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “Until

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:29 am

    ❤️🎼

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:39 am

    keep your ears, heart, and mind open. don’t stop

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Yes. So well illustrated, this, MBC.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: