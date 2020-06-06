The Way Morning Woke You

©
start again, braver, bolder, smarter, in action.
I think it would be horrible to think back and not be able to see a daily progress….a lesson learned. An opportunity taken.
i agree
best advice ever!
You are SO kind to me 🙂 ❤
Unfortunately, too many don’t ask questions and do not debate. However, don’t include me in that group. I’m proud to say I can still THINK and PONDER and ASK and then deduce my own conclusions based upon my conclusions. I am a free American standing upon her life, liberty and love!
Great path, MBC.
That’s why I ponder!
