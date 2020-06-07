Jun 07 2020
Reverberations

 

What do they hear.  What will they remember.

What will they associate your voice with.

4 thoughts on “Reverberations

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:28 am

    True. ❤

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:47 am

    We are fortunate that nice words reverberate far more widely than nasty words and are echoed time and time again.

  3. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 7, 2020 at 9:14 am

    I know how I will remember yours. 🙂

  4. utesmile says:
    June 7, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I wonder…..

