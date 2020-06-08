I wrote this in 2016.
It felt good to read it again.
I am looking forward to traveling again…whenever that happens. For now…I’ll just look through some of your past posts and imagine myself there!
🙂 that’s a nice way to share the travels !
we continue to travel through life, no matter where, in our own homes, or places afar. and i admire how you find a way to do both.
Thank you Beth 🙂
Yes, it did feel good!
Thank you Peter 🙂
We’ve travelled for nearly 3 years now
Yes we have Ivor ! 🙂
Yep. Love this. I travel constantly too, especially when I am quite still.
That’s a fun way to travel about. 🙂
It fits always, even for the travel through life!
EXACTLY !!!! and where we may return to.
