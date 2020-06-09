Jun 09 2020
By Chatter Master

Be Right There

 

Morning, Evening, Sunset, Sunrise, Chores

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some days I’m better about being there then others.

4 thoughts on “Be Right There

  1. beth says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:34 am

    a perfect moment of peaceful bliss

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Well said, my friend. ❤️

  3. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I love those days!

  4. AmyRose🌹 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Had that kind of day yesterday sitting out in my backyard just BEING. I’m incorporating more of that into my life. Chores can wait. (smile) xo

