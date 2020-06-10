I Told Her I Would Have The Tea Ready

©
A most memorable yellow door….. I think I’ve mentioned a ‘yellow door’ in some of my poems, at least four times….I’d say the ‘Yellow Door’ has made a very big impression into the island of my mind…… xx
oh, that yellow door. the power inside of it, outside out it, and because of it.
It’s so wonderful to have your place, MBC.
That could mean so many things. Happy tears? Sad? Relief? It is certainly inviting into the note and bench. ❤️
Does the yellow door lead to the yellow brick road to a land of yellow joy?
