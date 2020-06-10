Jun 10 2020
I Told Her I Would Have The Tea Ready

 

Yellow Door, Tea, Mug, Bench, Great Blasket Island

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “I Told Her I Would Have The Tea Ready

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 1:35 am

    A most memorable yellow door….. I think I’ve mentioned a ‘yellow door’ in some of my poems, at least four times….I’d say the ‘Yellow Door’ has made a very big impression into the island of my mind…… xx

  2. beth says:
    June 10, 2020 at 7:09 am

    oh, that yellow door. the power inside of it, outside out it, and because of it.

  3. markbialczak says:
    June 10, 2020 at 7:21 am

    It’s so wonderful to have your place, MBC.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 10, 2020 at 7:45 am

    That could mean so many things. Happy tears? Sad? Relief? It is certainly inviting into the note and bench. ❤️

  5. AmyRose🌹 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Does the yellow door lead to the yellow brick road to a land of yellow joy?

