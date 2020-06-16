Jun 16 2020
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Painful as If

 

Yes, If, Sigh

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Painful as If

  1. cindy knoke says:
    June 16, 2020 at 1:17 am

    You are person who can say so much, in so few words. I admire this immensely.

    Like

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    June 16, 2020 at 3:49 am

    So true Colleen

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 16, 2020 at 7:11 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    June 16, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    June 16, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Yes it is, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Kathy Knull's Life as it Comes Blog says:
    June 16, 2020 at 9:14 am

    I love the truth yet simplicity of your posts. 😊

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: