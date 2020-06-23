Too much intent created by too many scoundrels.
hmm.. explain?
“Jargogle” is an ‘old’ word that means to “jumble” or confuse. My intent here is just a commentary. I think there are many scoundrels who intentionally set out to confuse people and situations and take advantage of them. Create chaos and deceit and take advantage of the chaos they create.
