Jun 24 2020
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Who’s That Indie Author? C. Faherty Brown

Thank you Book Club Mom ❤️

Book Club Mom

Author name: C. Faherty Brown

Genre: Fiction

Books: Yellow Door; The Sentinel; When I Go; When I Was Little; I Live, When; When You’re Not A Poet; Bring Me Christmas; Make Life Better

What’s your story and how did you become a writer? I am number 4 of 8 children. There was nothing extraordinary about my childhood, other than the worlds I lived in when I read books, or the worlds I thought of writing about. I believe I could read and write before I could think. I do not remember not being able to read and write. I remember holding pencils, pens and books. I think I was born to write.

How do you balance your work with other demands? It’s not always easy. But I write, or create, something every day. I work full time as a court investigator. I’ve had a career based in…

3 thoughts on “Who’s That Indie Author? C. Faherty Brown

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 24, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    I am half-way through the Yellow Door! I love it! I’ll write a review as soon as I’m done! And, since I’m a super-fan, I think I have all of the rest of them also!

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 24, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Loved the Yellow Door. ❤

  3. beth says:
    June 24, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    woo-hoo! very cool, interview, colleen!

