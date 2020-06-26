Jun 26 2020
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Things Meant

 

 

Ocean, Island, Ireland, Great Blasket

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To intoxicate us.

©

2 thoughts on “Things Meant

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    June 26, 2020 at 7:23 am

    May they ever do so!

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    June 26, 2020 at 7:42 am

    May we pause and ponder, MBC.

    Like

    Reply

