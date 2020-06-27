Jun 27 2020
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Who Do You Trust With Who You Are

 

Truth, Honest, Self, Friendship

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our truths are often simple, maybe complicated, but rarely known to everyone.

©

 

 

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Who Do You Trust With Who You Are

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 27, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Oh, so true! People typically are only able to see what we show them. It takes trust for us to show them the whole…

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    June 27, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Yes, for sure. “I like …” is so often followed by “I can be myself with them.” Thanks for this lovely start to my Saturday, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    June 27, 2020 at 8:58 am

    it is a powerful leap of faith, but well worth the risk

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: