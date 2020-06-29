Jun 29 2020
Life Chatter

Owning It

 

 

Learn, Educate, Acknowledge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This was prompted by my reading about the Badlands of South Dakota.

But it applies to a great deal.

I know I have lots to learn.

About lots of stuff.

So I’m not so ignorant about that.

🙂

7 thoughts on “Owning It

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 29, 2020 at 12:08 am

    That’s where we have to start! You are miles ahead of those that think they know everything already!

  2. cindy knoke says:
    June 29, 2020 at 12:19 am

    What, of course I noticed you are genuinely wise დ

  3. ivor20 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 12:59 am

    Yes, there’s many societies owning shares
    In the market of ignorance out there
    And I’m a shareholder of ignorance
    But after scaling life’s trails of endurance
    I’m gradually learning more common-sense
    And understanding the power of compassion and tolerance

  4. beth says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:44 am

    As do we all –

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 29, 2020 at 7:27 am

  6. markbialczak says:
    June 29, 2020 at 7:54 am

    You are a wonderful learned, MBC.

  7. AmyRose🌹 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 8:03 am

    I had to laugh at this one, Colleen. OH and so true! When I realized what I know is but a drop in the ocean and that there is so much more I don’t know, that is when real wisdom comes along. For the ignorance of youth and then the audacity of midlife thinking how smart we are, then along comes the time, oh my goodness, I don’t know anything. LOL Raising my hand right along with you! xo

