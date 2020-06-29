This was prompted by my reading about the Badlands of South Dakota.
But it applies to a great deal.
I know I have lots to learn.
About lots of stuff.
So I’m not so ignorant about that.
🙂
That’s where we have to start! You are miles ahead of those that think they know everything already!
What, of course I noticed you are genuinely wise დ
Yes, there’s many societies owning shares
In the market of ignorance out there
And I’m a shareholder of ignorance
But after scaling life’s trails of endurance
I’m gradually learning more common-sense
And understanding the power of compassion and tolerance
As do we all –
❤
You are a wonderful learned, MBC.
I had to laugh at this one, Colleen. OH and so true! When I realized what I know is but a drop in the ocean and that there is so much more I don’t know, that is when real wisdom comes along. For the ignorance of youth and then the audacity of midlife thinking how smart we are, then along comes the time, oh my goodness, I don’t know anything. LOL Raising my hand right along with you! xo
