Jun 30 2020
My Blank Canvas

 

Though I am nearly obsessed with creating,

I am in awe of what I cannot create,

And obsessed with seeing it.

2 thoughts on “My Blank Canvas

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 1:02 am

    Out there in the universe’s Milky Way
    There’s sure to be a star of compassionate bouquets

  2. cindy knoke says:
    June 30, 2020 at 1:11 am

    Ask, and you may notice, you already have received.

