It’s okay to be a proud American AND recognize that there are things to work on. We cannot help or change what came before us. We can and are accountable for who we are and what we do as Americans now. We have that freedom. And that responsibility.

I believe it is very patriotic to acknowledge there is always work to be done and to love a place and a people that encourages that change. My father always told us to leave a place better than we found it. I would think that anyone with a sense of patriotism (and plain human decency) would want to be a benefit to their country and leave it better than when you found it. I hope I do.

