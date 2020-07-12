But It’s Right There

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

 

 

There is always a truth.

Some can’t see it or hear it.  Some try to manipulate it and twist it.  Some will scoff at it and blatantly ignore it because they don’t like it.

But it’s there.

It’s right there.Ignore, Avoid

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I could label this with current event specifics but it’s broader than that.

What are you ignoring?

©

6 thoughts on “But It’s Right There

  5. You hit it right on the head, Colleen. Too bad so few will recognize themselves though. I’m too old for all this….or maybe just too tired now. So many look at the facts but just don’t see them! “How many times….?”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.