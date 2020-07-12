There is always a truth.
Some can’t see it or hear it. Some try to manipulate it and twist it. Some will scoff at it and blatantly ignore it because they don’t like it.
But it’s there.
It’s right there.
I could label this with current event specifics but it’s broader than that.
What are you ignoring?
6 thoughts on “But It’s Right There”
I think that’s the question we all need to ask ourselves! Well done, friend!
Thank you dear Sheri 🙂
Ignoring things will not make them go away, or make anything better in any way. We have to address matters even though we would prefer not to. Sadly this is becoming more and more difficult for so many people now.
Truthfully…. the other day, I said/thought to myself, “That I’m pleased, my dearest departed, are not here to endure these current inhumane times.”
❤️
You hit it right on the head, Colleen. Too bad so few will recognize themselves though. I’m too old for all this….or maybe just too tired now. So many look at the facts but just don’t see them! “How many times….?”
