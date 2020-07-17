Unfriend me because I don’t believe in politics.
My own personal beliefs are that some of the greatest things that have ever happened or been resolved were because people who’s beliefs were complete polar opposites came together and listened. Heard. Came to understand one another even without agreeing about everything. And made better decisions together as a result. Working together while believing differently is not impossible. Or unheard of….well….it didn’t use to be.
One thought on “They Don’t Agree”
“Working together while believing differently is not impossible” – and it’s honestly what the two-party system is supposed to be. It’s supposed to allow us to look at all sides of an issue and make the best choice for everyone…or maybe…it used to be. Sigh…
