Think About It

Years ago I sat in a classroom with a lot of other students.   The college professor told us we can’t predict or control the thoughts our brains generate.  I believed him.  I still do.  Because some pretty wild thoughts have traveled  from wherever they are generated right through the center of my thoughts.  I am forever grateful I sent them on their merry way never even letting them pause for  breath.  That day in that classroom we had an amazing discussion.  Including how we are responsible not for what thoughts enter our consciousness but for how we react to them.  I have appreciated that lesson on many levels for many years.  

