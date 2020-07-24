The Short List July 24, 2020July 22, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Agree, Argue, But It's Always Been Like This, current-events, Disagree, Don't Argue, Doodle, Draw, Illustrate, Laugh, List, Please Laugh, Short List Meant To Be Funny. But Kind of Sad. But Very True. I make myself laugh. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “The Short List”
Very true, CM.
LikeLike
Appropriate for super polemic America now. If we could agree on something, besides our mutual desire to kill each other, maybe, we could do good things together.
LikeLike
Sometimes you have to agree to disagree. You cannot always have the same views and if the other person respects that, it is ok.
LikeLike