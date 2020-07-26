Honestly July 26, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Black and White Photography, Car In The River, Clean, Creative, Float, Free, Get To, Got To, Have To, Humor, I Draw On My Pictures, Imagination, Laundry, Mountain, Photography, Responsibilities, River, Travel, truth © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
16 thoughts on “Honestly”
have at it and see you around the curve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Beth. Happy day to you and yours 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enjoy 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLike
I’ll join you! ♥
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be lovely!!!!
LikeLike
It’s a great way to take a breather. The memory holds so many details, how the path felt under your feet, the touch of the sun, rain, hail on your face. Me? If I have a memory , I edit the bad weather. Enjoy your ramble Colleen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you MW51, the details of the memory are so beautiful aren’t they? Even the bad weather holds something beautiful. One of my most favorite pictures I ever took was on top of a mountain. It was raining so hard we had to pull off. Fortunately there was one of those old mountain stores, long since closed. An old but beautifully restored or maintained car pulled in. I took a picture of it through the rain, through the window, it was like looking at yesterday. 🙂
LikeLike
Riding along on life that does not concern anything but what is exactly in front of you is the way I prefer living, Colleen. Good for you! I really loved your illustration. Cool beans!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you AmyRose! 🙂 I do love that picture. I am standing on top of a mountain in WV watching the river below. I got a kick out of thinking of ‘traveling’ that river so I put ‘me and my car’ down there. 🙂
LikeLike
Great idea 😀 and I hope you enjoyed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Kathy! I have so far 🙂
LikeLike
Sometimes the simplicity of those days has their own sweetness. Thank you for the reminder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome Sheri 🙂
LikeLike
Fantastic logic, MBC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you MBM 🙂
LikeLike