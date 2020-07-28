Relief July 28, 2020July 27, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Rain, Draw, Illustrate, Doodle, Relief, Seek, Figurative, Showers, Very Literal, Multi-dimensional, Find Though I wrote this because I was relieved to see rain It speaks on other levels. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Relief”
Let there be rain
To wash away the stain
And salve our pain
LikeLike
Different in your country…..I do like rain actually, we do have more in the UK than you do though. My plants in the garden need it!
LikeLike
i love the rain for many reasons as well. so symbolic, refreshing, life-giving, and renewing.
LikeLike
I got soaked going from market to car yesterday, MBC, and did not mind one bit.
LikeLike
Yes, many levels but for my drought-ridden hometown I wish it would rain. ❤
LikeLike
I literally got soaked to the skin on my morning walk on Sunday. It was lovely! Fortunately I was very close to home.
LikeLike