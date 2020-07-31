While rejection never feels ‘good’ this wasn’t so bad. The sender was encouraging and thoughtful in their response. I knew I was taking a chance with this particular publisher but it was a chance I wanted to take. And it was a chance I took. I mean…that is pretty damn fantastic on it’s own.
10 thoughts on “Rejection”
Define your own success. Success is trying. Way to go.
Thank you Ali. It was an interesting feeling. I’m almost surprised when I think about it, how it is not getting me down.
What a brilliant way of looking at it
Thank you Lorraine 🙂
It’s so true about the courage to try. You are in good company. Some of the all time great works went through rejections before publication. JK Rowland’s is a good contemporary example. Your work is wonderful. Keep at it. ❤️
woo-hoo! and good for you. I did not receive one, because I did not try. your day was much better and is a lesson to us all.
It’s all mind over matter. You don’t mind and it doesn’t matter
You had a successful try!
The unasked question never, ever hears a yes, MBC. Way to go!
You are so far ahead of me! Again…you are my role model! I think I’ll start seeking some rejections since at least it would mean I submitted something. Hats off to you, friend!
Awesome for sure! I am amazed at how many rejections successful authors get in the beginning including JK Rowlings and Louise Penny, Stephen King etc. etc. People seem to equate literary success with ‘easy’. Not so. Keep on keeping on. PLEASE
