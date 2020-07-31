Rejection

While rejection never feels ‘good’ this wasn’t so bad.  The sender was encouraging and thoughtful in their response.  I knew I was taking a chance with this particular publisher but it was a chance I wanted to take.  And it was a chance I took.  I mean…that is pretty damn fantastic on it’s own.

 

  8. Awesome for sure! I am amazed at how many rejections successful authors get in the beginning including JK Rowlings and Louise Penny, Stephen King etc. etc. People seem to equate literary success with ‘easy’. Not so. Keep on keeping on. PLEASE

