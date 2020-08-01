I hope I used the words correctly.
I know what I’m trying to say.
I hope no astronomers were harmed in the creating of this piece.
©
I hope I used the words correctly.
I know what I’m trying to say.
I hope no astronomers were harmed in the creating of this piece.
©
4 thoughts on “The Dense Hot Center”
You may want to consider, that Star Dust, will have an incremental improvement since you lived, thought, felt and wrote.
LikeLike
your stardust will be here forever
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Far out, MBC!
LikeLike