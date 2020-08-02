When You Need August 2, 2020July 31, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Anxiety, Child, Children, Depression, Doodle, Draw, Give, Grandparent, love, Need, Others, Parent, Rise Up, Service, Sorrow I have been lifted on more than one occasion because someone needed me. It was stronger than my sorrow. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “When You Need”
Oh yes Colleen, when I read your words here in front of me, I realise the vast amount of sorrow, I walked through to lift my girl and keep her in this world 😊🤗💙🌏🌍🌎🎶
Yes.
it is amazing, the power of that act of helping someone, isn’t it?
Love this. And find it true for me. ❤️
