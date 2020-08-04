And We Went August 4, 2020August 3, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Adventure, Day Off, Discover, Doodle, Draw, Encourage, Explore, Jeep, Relationship, Spouse, Support, Thank You © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “And We Went”
Perfect pairing, MBC.
LikeLike
Aww 😍
LikeLike
what could be a more loving experience, than discovering things together?
LikeLike
That is beautiful, how nice! Sure you found new things together. (I’ll do the same with him next week.) ♥
LikeLike
It was a great day.
LikeLike
Finding things together, just perfect!
LikeLike