4 thoughts on “Pulling A Chandler

  1. Is it only moments for you when this screams in your head? How lucky you are.
    This makes me smile, as you always do.
    Imagine, a horrific circumstance in which those thoughts we almost banish daily from inside our heads, were said out loud.
    It would be terrible and good.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.