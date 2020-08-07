I have moments in life where this screams out loud in my head.
A lot.
Sometimes, I just want to pull a Chandler.

4 thoughts on “Pulling A Chandler”
Is it only moments for you when this screams in your head? How lucky you are.
This makes me smile, as you always do.
Imagine, a horrific circumstance in which those thoughts we almost banish daily from inside our heads, were said out loud.
It would be terrible and good.
sometimes the tape gets stuck and we have to get it out
It did make me smile!
Yes, I understand. 🙂
