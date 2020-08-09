A Little Less of This August 9, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Beliefs, career, Change, Doodle, Draw, Fluid, Fun, I Don't Fit, Illustrate, Not Static, Pigeonholed, Politics Not static. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
8 thoughts on “A Little Less of This”
can’t we be like a variety bag of donuts?
YES WE CAN! and then if we want to be bagels, we shall be bagels. And if we want to be chocolate nuggets we shall do that too. Maybe some day (probably unlikely) we won’t be food 😂
I agree that you can be a mix, MBC.
And then even a whole new mix. 🙂
Give it a good shake up and then dip in and grab a hand full. or a finger full. See what emerges!
I like that idea Peter 🙂
We’re all mixed bags and it’s true we aren’t always a match up with someone’s expectations.
Why indeed?! I just had to repost this😊
