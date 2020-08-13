Listen Up August 13, 2020August 13, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Answer, Apology, Ask, Communicate, Doodle, Draw, Encouragement, Forgiveness, Like, Listen, love, Question, Speak, truth © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
8 thoughts on “Listen Up”
As my knowledge of life grows
I’ve learnt how to make words flow
Not everything I say is true or wise
But sometimes you’ll hear my soul harmonise
LikeLike
True words!❤
LikeLike
it could change everything for them
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
…and sometimes that may include silence!
LikeLike
Yes, you are right, MBC.
LikeLike
So timely! Thank you Colleen 💕
LikeLike
I’ve had moments in my life in which the words of another helped me navigate my own self-worth. This is so true…and much needed! Another excellent expression, my friend!
LikeLike