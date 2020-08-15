To Be Proud Of August 15, 2020August 14, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Achieve, Achievement, Alone, Climb, Doodle, Draw, Effort, Encourage, Endeavor, Goals, individual, Mountain, Pride, Proud, Summit © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “To Be Proud Of”
Yes. It is the best summit ever.
you know you’re there, and that’s what matters
Yes.
It doesn’t have to be the highest summit
It doesn’t have to be the tallest mountain
As long as you’ve climbed to the top of your hill
so true!
A Yorkshireman would say:
There’s summat to be proud of I say!
Great sum ending, MBC!
