I'm keeping a quarantine journal. But here is a random thought I had.
2 thoughts on “Not Likely”
I hope the axe is only for splitting wood !!
who knows? you may become a diva ballerina with an axe, and without the diva part. i wrote about my corona journal today too, from a different angle.
